AuburnSports - Knicks pick up former Auburn PG Jared Harper

Knicks pick up former Auburn PG Jared Harper
When the NBA season resumes in Orlando next month, Jared Harper will be on a roster.
The former Auburn point guard was picked up by the New York Knicks on Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, though the Knicks' lowly record (sixth-worst mark in the NBA) has them already sent home for the year as one of eight teams that will not resume play.
Following a three-year career at Auburn as Bruce Pearl's starting point guard, the 5-foot-10 Harper played with the Phoenix Suns this NBA season, mostly on the team's G League squad.
He did, however, score his first NBA points in February after being called up from the G League. The Suns waived him March 12.
With the NAZ Suns, Harper was a top-20 scorer in the G League, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and hitting 2.7 3-pointers per outing. The Mableton, Ga., product dished out 5.7 assists per game, good for 21st-most in the league.
The 2019-20 NBA season, which was put on hold in March due to COVID-19, is set to restart July 30.
Harper is considered one of the best point guards in Auburn history. His 231 assists during Auburn's Final Four campaign in 2018-19 are the most in a season in program history, and he's one of five players in conference history to tally 1,400 points, 500 assists and 200 made 3-pointers in a career.
