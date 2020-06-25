AuburnSports - Knicks pick up former Auburn PG Jared Harper

The former Auburn point guard was picked up by the New York Knicks on Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported , though the Knicks' lowly record (sixth-worst mark in the NBA) has them already sent home for the year as one of eight teams that will not resume play.

When the NBA season resumes in Orlando next month, Jared Harper will be on a roster.

Following a three-year career at Auburn as Bruce Pearl's starting point guard, the 5-foot-10 Harper played with the Phoenix Suns this NBA season, mostly on the team's G League squad.

He did, however, score his first NBA points in February after being called up from the G League. The Suns waived him March 12.

With the NAZ Suns, Harper was a top-20 scorer in the G League, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and hitting 2.7 3-pointers per outing. The Mableton, Ga., product dished out 5.7 assists per game, good for 21st-most in the league.

The 2019-20 NBA season, which was put on hold in March due to COVID-19, is set to restart July 30.

Harper is considered one of the best point guards in Auburn history. His 231 assists during Auburn's Final Four campaign in 2018-19 are the most in a season in program history, and he's one of five players in conference history to tally 1,400 points, 500 assists and 200 made 3-pointers in a career.