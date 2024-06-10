"Receiving this offer is more than exciting," Deas said about the offer. "Just blessed I'm able to play football at a program like Auburn."

He was a participant in Auburn's Elite Camp on Sunday, and by Monday, had an offer from the Tigers, his 12th overall offer.

Bryce Deas decided to make the trip to Auburn over the weekend.

Deas made the trip with his teammate and fellow Auburn defensive back target Blake Woodby, who had officially visited Auburn a week prior.

"It’s great, me and Blake been friends since youth ball, so he told me to come down here, he told me it was something special," Deas said. "When I came down here, very welcoming, they love me."

While camping, the 6-foot-2 defensive athlete spent most of his time working under defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"He’s a guy, he's a student of the game," Deas said. "I really love that about him so I can work on what I need to work on. I can pick his brain, he can develop, just get better."

Auburn is now one of the programs Deas is taking a close look at, along with Oregon, USC, Miami and Maryland.

"I really love this place, I would love to come down here and ball," Deas said.