The Ole Miss transfer finished spring drills as the favorite to earn the starting position at Mike linebacker. The junior is not a finished product by any means, but gives first-year defensive coordinator Ron Roberts a physical presence between the tackles.

AUBURN | Auburn needed some size and physicality in the middle of its defense.

“He’s big. He’s physical. He runs exceptionally well. He’s intelligent. He’s very smart. He’s picked things up really fast,” said Roberts. “With him, the biggest thing probably going forward, I’d like him to be a little bit more vocal and take some leadership responsibility.

“I think early, that whole new system, new coaches, where are we at, I think sometimes that stuff kind of takes a backseat for a while because guys aren’t real confident to step up and be a vocal leader, but we’re going to need guys to do that.”

Keys, 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, totaled 51 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in 23 career games including five starts for the Rebels.

He entered the transfer portal Jan. 6, and visited and committed to Auburn a week later.

“Keys has been everything I thought he'd be,” said linebackers coach Josh Aldridge. “He's got to clean some detail stuff up. But I think we definitely did not miss on him by any means.”

In addition to his performance on the practice field, Keys has fit in well with his new teammates off the field.

“I think he’s played really well so far. I think he’s been a pretty consistent guy,” said senior linebacker Wesley Steiner. “It’s always good to have guys that are not trying to do anything too crazy but just do their job and earn the trust of the players around them.”