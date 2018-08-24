New Jordan-Hare recruiting lounge has 'wow factor'
AUBURN | It’s got all the bells and whistles and then some.
Auburn will open up the new Harbert Family Recruiting Center to prospective student athletes for the first time in just over a week when the Tigers host Alabama State Sept. 8.
Gus Malzahn recently took his players for a tour of the new facility, which also includes new locker rooms.
“They were on cloud nine. It has got the wow factor. It is really something,” Malzahn said. “Our locker room is completely different than it was. It is bigger, it is more open. Of course, our recruiting area is really state of the art. It has all of the bells and whistles. It is really impressive. It is really a game-changer when you go over there compared to what we have had in the past.”
The entrance to the new facility on the southwest corner of Jordan-Hare Stadium rises three stories and includes a chandelier modeled after Toomer’s Corner. The new recruiting lounge doubles the amount of seating from the previous one and includes a number of outlets on the side for charging devices.
Above and adjacent to the recruiting lounge is the Tiger Walk club and just down the hall is a new 16,000-square foot locker room, approximately 4,000-square feet bigger than the previous one, and a special Heisman room where the coaches can bring a recruit and his family for a more intimate chat.
The locker room holds 72 lockers with an annex area for the remainder of the team. The addition also includes a new press box, operations center and one of the only dedicated olympic sports recruiting areas at a stadium in the country.
“I go a lot by feel, so when you walk into a facility, how does it make you feel? When you’re thinking about from a perspective of an 18-year old and their family, this feels big-time,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said. “I really appreciate the time and attention to detail our staff put into this thinking about the brick, the Toomer’s chandelier, all the T.V.’s, the bathrooms, the shower heads — that is what makes this place special in my opinion.”
Construction began in April of 2017 with a budgeted cost of $28 million.