AUBURN | It’s got all the bells and whistles and then some.

Auburn will open up the new Harbert Family Recruiting Center to prospective student athletes for the first time in just over a week when the Tigers host Alabama State Sept. 8.

Gus Malzahn recently took his players for a tour of the new facility, which also includes new locker rooms.

“They were on cloud nine. It has got the wow factor. It is really something,” Malzahn said. “Our locker room is completely different than it was. It is bigger, it is more open. Of course, our recruiting area is really state of the art. It has all of the bells and whistles. It is really impressive. It is really a game-changer when you go over there compared to what we have had in the past.”