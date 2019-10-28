The two firms previously collaborated to design the Harbert Family Recruiting Center at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which was completed in July 2018.

The Auburn Board of Trustees on Monday morning approved the hiring of Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood of Montgomery and HOK-Kansas City to begin designing the school's new Football Performance Center.

Trustees last month empowered a team to search for designers. The project received interest from 10 firms and four were awarded formal interviews, which wrapped early last week. The GMC/HOK collaboration was chosen; firms don't bid for this kind of work.

A source familiar with the project told AuburnSports.com that a preliminary budget of approximately $70 million has been set for the project, but that may change as things progress. Without plans drawn, projecting construction costs is difficult.

Auburn is expected to emphasize technology and football-specific elements in the design process and eschew leisure elements like the lazy river Clemson included with its recently completed facility.

There currently is no timetable for project completion at Auburn.