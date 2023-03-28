After North Alabama put a run on the board in the second, McMurray responded with an RBI double to put the lead at 7-1. A solo shot from Ware, his seventh home run of the year, extended the lead in the third. Irish knocked a three-run homer over the wall in right-center in the bottom 5th for his ninth dinger of the season.

Cole Foster started the Tigers rally in the first with a solo homer off Lions' starter Avery Brown. Bobby Peirce followed with a double while Bryson Ware walked. An Ike Irish single loaded the bases with no one out. Then, Justin Kirby and Connor McMurray both earned RBI walks. Next, Carter Wright plated Irish and Kirby with an RBI single to left. Finally, a Caden Green single scored McMurray to give Auburn a 6-0 lead, chasing Brown from the game.

AUBURN | Auburn used a big night at the plate and a complete game from Drew Nelson to earn a 14-1 run-rule victory against North Alabama on Tuesday night in Plainsman Park.

“We were locked in to start the game and just kept flipping the lineup,” Butch Thompson said. “I’m excited about that lineup and excited about Drew Nelson and his growth. He’s kind of steadied himself, stayed in there and worked himself up the past few weeks.

“This is a team that is trying to get back healthy and get back into it,” Thompson added. “This last week has been really important for us. Any way, shape, form, or fashion you look at it, we’ve won four out of the last five and are about to go face another great opponent. We need to be building some momentum and be thinking a lot of ourselves at this stage.”

Nelson was excellent on the mound, allowing the lone run on three hits while fanning seven and walking one over seven frames. It was Auburn's first quality start of the season.

Irish finished 4-of-5 at the plate with a homer, double and a game-high five RBIs. McMurray, Wright and Ware all drove in two runs. Foster added three hits and an RBI.

Auburn travels to Gainesville this weekend to battle No. 2 Florida in a three-game series. The first pitch on Friday is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.