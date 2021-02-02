AuburnSports - NATIONAL SIGNING DAY HQ

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY HQ
National Signing Day is here.
Wednesday marks the first day of a six-month signing period, a period Auburn is expected to use most of, if not all.
Auburn, however, will get a lot done over the next three days.
And it starts Wednesday.
Auburn signed 11 in December's early signing period and likely will add at least six on Wednesday.
Another recruit, running back Jarquez Hunter, will sign on Friday.
Bryan Harsin's first Signing Day at Auburn will be a busy one. Auburn has four unsigned commitments and is in the mix for six recruits who will be announcing their decisions throughout the day.
There also is a surprise coming, a "flip," according Auburn director of recruiting Darren Uscher Tuesday night on Twitter.
Needless, to say, it should be an exciting day and we'll have all the news here in the HQ.
*** BREAKING NEWS ***
(All breaking news will be posted here)
*** SIGNING DAY ANNOUNCEMENTS ***
8 a.m. CT: Wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson is choosing to stick with his Auburn commitment or switch and sign with Texas A&M or Tennessee.
8 a.m. CT: Linebacker Trevin Wallace is choosing Auburn or Kentucky.
Noon CT: Defensive back Cayden Bridges is choosing Auburn or Mississippi State.
1 p.m. CT: Defensive back Juwon Gaston is choosing Auburn or South Carolina.
4 p.m. CT: Defensive back Dontae Balfour is choosing Auburn, North Carolina or LSU.
Friday at 9 a.m. CT: Running back Jarquez Hunter is choosing Auburn, Iowa or Mississippi State.
*** NATIONAL SIGNING DAY LINKS ***
National Signing Day Announcement Guide/Predictions
*** COMMITTED, NOT YET SIGNED ***
*** SIGNED NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT WITH AUBURN ***