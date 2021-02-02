AuburnSports - NATIONAL SIGNING DAY HQ

Auburn, however, will get a lot done over the next three days.

Wednesday marks the first day of a six-month signing period, a period Auburn is expected to use most of, if not all.

Auburn signed 11 in December's early signing period and likely will add at least six on Wednesday.

Another recruit, running back Jarquez Hunter, will sign on Friday.

Bryan Harsin's first Signing Day at Auburn will be a busy one. Auburn has four unsigned commitments and is in the mix for six recruits who will be announcing their decisions throughout the day.

There also is a surprise coming, a "flip," according Auburn director of recruiting Darren Uscher Tuesday night on Twitter.

Needless, to say, it should be an exciting day and we'll have all the news here in the HQ.