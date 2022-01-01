Nation's No. 1 center the first commit in Auburn's 2023 class

Auburn got its 2023 class started in a big way on New Year's Day. Bradyn Joiner , the No. 1 center in the class and No. 128 overall player, committed to Auburn over Georgia and Penn State.

From just down the road at Auburn High, Joiner has experience playing on the offensive and defensive line. During his junior year on defense he racked up 56 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, 21 quarterback pressures and a defensive touchdown.

While he showed what he can do on the D-line, Auburn's bringing him in to play center and command the offensive line.

When Joiner arrives next year he will join former Auburn High teammates EJ Harris and Powell Gordon, who signed with Auburn in the 2022 class.

Joiner transferred from Oxford to Auburn High prior to his junior season and playing for the hometown school was a big factor in his decision.

"It’s a good feeling down here," Joiner said. "Got all my brothers with me."