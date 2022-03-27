LaRue erupts in series-clinching win

The Tigers, which scored eight of their 13 runs with two outs, improve to 17-7 overall and 3-3 in the SEC.

The junior went 3 of 5 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBI to lead Auburn to a 13-9 win over the Aggies Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of the series at Blue Bell Park.

AUBURN | Butch Thompson’s biggest concern going into the Texas A&M series was the catcher position.

"Nate LaRue just caught three games including a couple of extra-inning ballgames and boy, how did he make us look good this weekend," Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

"I think he was 4 or 5 throwing guys out this weekend. And then he actually brought his bat today. We were full invested in this series and it was nice to get one."

LaRue, who started all three games during the series, hit a two-run home run in the second inning, a two-RBI single in the third and an RBI double in the seventh.

He also scored a key run in the seventh when he evaded a tag at home on a wild pitch.

"Swing as hard as I can," LaRue told the Auburn Network of his approach on the home run. "I haven't gotten a barrel all weekend so I went up into it and you know, 'I'm gonna swing it and see what happens.'"

Freshman Chase Allsup (1-0) earned his first-career win holding TAMU to an unearned run in 1.0 innings. Carson Skipper allowed one hit in 2.0 innings and Blake Burkhalter one run on two hits in the ninth.

Mason Barnett was also key out of the bullpen holding TAMU to two runs on two hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out four and issued two walks on 64 pitches.

"This is a big one for us," said LaRue. "It's going to be a great time on the way back."

After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Auburn tied it right back up with two outs in the second. LaRue slugged his two-run home run over the left-field wall, Cole Foster doubled and came home on a Blake Rambusch single, which extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

The Aggies jumped right back on top in the bottom of the inning on a three-run home run by Dylan Rock.

The lead didn’t last long as AU scored three in the third on an RBI-groundout by pinch-hitter Mason Land and LaRue’s two-out, two-RBI single to left field.

After TAMU went back on top 7-6 in the fourth, Foster hit a two-out, two-run home run in the fifth to put AU back up 8-7.

TAMU tied it with an unearned run in the sixth before AU took control with two runs in the seventh on LaRue’s ground-rule, RBI double that came on an 11-pitch at-bat, and scoring on wild pitch, and three more in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk by Mike Bello and a two-RBI single by defensive replacement Josh Hall.

"We just kept trying to be interested in scoring today," said Thompson. "We got to that point where we felt like their bullpen broke and we run away."

Foster finished 3 of 5 with two runs scored and two RBI while and Bello was 2 of 3 with four runs scored and one RBI. Rambusch was 2 of 5 with one RBI and Hall 1 of 1 with two RBI.

Foster, a Plano, Texas native, had 12 family members at the game.

"First pitch slider, left in the middle of the plate and I wasn't trying to do too much. I just saw it and I just swung," Foster told the Auburn Network of his home run. "And I got good contact and I saw it leave the year and I thought, 'Thank God.' It was a great moment, especially in the home state. I just love this game."

AU starter Tommy Sheehan was struck for five runs on three hits and four walks in 1.0 innings. He threw 38 pitches.

Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+. The Tigers return to conference play at LSU beginning Thursday night 1 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

"We've got eight more weeks of SEC play," said Thompson. "We'll be at Plainsman Park on Tuesday and then we're right back on an airplane Wednesday headed to LSU. We knew this was going to be a tough stretch. We put bookmarks around these two series."