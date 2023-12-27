AUBURN | The final prep has begun for the Music City Bowl. Auburn arrived in Nashville Tuesday night and held its first practice Wednesday afternoon leading up to Saturday’s game against Maryland. Hugh Freeze confirmed his staff and players all arrived safely.

Deal plans to return for his sixth year at Auburn in 2024. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“I think everybody, including our families, should enjoy these trips. That was pretty much yesterday,” said Freeze. “Now today, we’re trying to figure out how to beat a good Maryland team and have a good practice this morning. I like our kids’ attention.” Freeze said the Tigers are still dealing with an illness that went through the team and limited some players before the Christmas break. He held two players out of Wednesday’s practice. He’s also dealing with a depleted roster that’s seen 12 players enter the portal and several more opt out of the bowl game including starting defensive tackle Marcus Harris and starting cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James. "You’re not quite the same team that finished the year personnel-wise. In some ways that’s kind of exciting for kicking off the next year,” said Freeze. “We’re not in the playoffs. You really can look at it like an extra game for these young kids we’re going to depend upon.