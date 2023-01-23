"It means a lot more than just calling someone on the phone and doing it," Oliver said. "It shows that you’re a lot more interested."

They stopped by Christ Presbyterian Academy and met up with 2024 offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver , who the two had recruited while at Liberty. Before leaving, Freeze extended the Auburn offer to Oliver.

The interest goes both ways, as Oliver is already planning a visit to Auburn on Jan. 28. He was on campus last summer for a camp, but this will be the first opportunity for him to check out the program in-depth.

"I’m happy to get to be over there with the new staff," Oliver said. "I saw they got a brand new facility and stuff and I want to check it out."

Auburn is his first visit for 2023 and there is a connection to the program. Oliver works with former Auburn offensive lineman and nine-year NFL veteran King Dunlap, who played for the Tigers from 2003-2007.

"He lives in Nashville, like o-line training and stuff," Oliver said. "He’s told me a lot of good things about it and that he loved it."