Nashville OL planning junior day visit
Hugh Freeze and Jeremy Garrett were in Nashville last week.
They stopped by Christ Presbyterian Academy and met up with 2024 offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver, who the two had recruited while at Liberty. Before leaving, Freeze extended the Auburn offer to Oliver.
"It means a lot more than just calling someone on the phone and doing it," Oliver said. "It shows that you’re a lot more interested."
The interest goes both ways, as Oliver is already planning a visit to Auburn on Jan. 28. He was on campus last summer for a camp, but this will be the first opportunity for him to check out the program in-depth.
"I’m happy to get to be over there with the new staff," Oliver said. "I saw they got a brand new facility and stuff and I want to check it out."
Auburn is his first visit for 2023 and there is a connection to the program. Oliver works with former Auburn offensive lineman and nine-year NFL veteran King Dunlap, who played for the Tigers from 2003-2007.
"He lives in Nashville, like o-line training and stuff," Oliver said. "He’s told me a lot of good things about it and that he loved it."
Oliver is looking to visit Florida State and Michigan in the spring, with other schools showing interest. He's hearing from Penn State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and South Carolina as well.
As far as a decision, Oliver is hoping to have one prior to his first game in the fall.