"I didn’t know they went all the way to the ground," Oliver said. "Most schools don’t tackle to the ground, but they did."

Friday afternoon, he found himself back on the campus of Auburn, this time for a spring visit. Not only did he get to catch up with offensive line coach Jake Thornton, he got to watch his first college practice ever.

Oliver holds over 25 offers, with the Tigers one of several SEC schools interested in the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman.

Outside of football, he's got an interest in baseball and is a pitcher for his school's team. That's one thing that helps him bond with Thornton.

"We always talk about baseball," Oliver said. "He’s a big baseball fan and I play baseball, so it’s one thing we have in common with each other."

However, when the conversation shifts to football, Thornton has an idea of where Oliver would fit in with the Tigers.

"I would play tackle for them," Oliver said.

So what's got Oliver interested in Auburn?

"Facilities, coaching staff, they have some of the best coaching staff in the country," Oliver said. "Coach Freeze, I like him a lot."