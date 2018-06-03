MVP performance for Anthony
RALEIGH, N.C. | Josh Anthony picked the right time to play his best baseball for Auburn.
The senior first baseman went on a tear during the Raleigh Regional to lead the Tigers to the championship and earn tournament MVP honors. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in a 13-3 win over N.C. State to clinch the championship.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling. Im still full of emotion right now,” Anthony said. “I knew what it was going to take to win this game tonight. It was going to take a battle until the last pitch of the game, the very last pitch of the game.
"There were a couple of times throughout the game I would just keep saying to keep their heads in the game because I knew that once we lost them, we probably weren’t going to be able to get them back in this type of game.”
Anthony finished the Regional 9-for-13 with six runs scored, three doubles, one home run and seven RBI batting out of the 9-hole.
“I’m seeing him play his best ball right now,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I loved how he dove into a wall for a foul ball. I’m seeing him right on time with the breaking ball. I’m seeing him right on time with the fastball, multiple pitches.
“For me, I think he’s having his best at-bats and playing his best baseball, getting comfortable at first, and having his best at-bats in his two years at Auburn right now.”
Since May 12, Anthony has raised his batting average 47 points from .253 to .300.
“I just stuck with my approach. I trusted in my approach from day one, stuck with it and the ball bounced my way,” Anthony said.
Pitcher Casey Mize, designated hitter Edouard Julien, third baseman Brendan Venter and outfielders Steven Williams and Jay Estes were also named to the All-Tournament team.
Auburn, which improves to 42-21, will play the winner of the Gainesville Regional in a Super Regional next weekend. Florida and Florida Atlantic are playing for the Regional championship on Monday.