RALEIGH, N.C. | Josh Anthony picked the right time to play his best baseball for Auburn.

The senior first baseman went on a tear during the Raleigh Regional to lead the Tigers to the championship and earn tournament MVP honors. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in a 13-3 win over N.C. State to clinch the championship.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. Im still full of emotion right now,” Anthony said. “I knew what it was going to take to win this game tonight. It was going to take a battle until the last pitch of the game, the very last pitch of the game.

"There were a couple of times throughout the game I would just keep saying to keep their heads in the game because I knew that once we lost them, we probably weren’t going to be able to get them back in this type of game.”