Muskrat is the third addition to the Tigers' roster via transfer over the last four days.

Auburn landed the commitment of Jaden Muskrat Monday, as the transfer reconnects with his former head coach and current Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. He'll also once again be teammates with Dillon Wade, who transferred from Tulsa to Auburn earlier this year.

Another former Tulsa offensive lineman is heading to the Plains.

In his last season with Tulsa, Muskrat appeared in 848 snaps for the Golden Hurricane, grading out in the low 60s per PFF.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound offensive lineman was originally rated as a two-star prospect out of Bentonville, Arkansas. He saw the field in four games as a true freshman, before electing to use a redshirt.

Muskrat appeared in four games in 2021, battling injuries before getting a full season under his belt in 2022. Most of his appearances came at right tackle for the Golden Hurricane.

After entering the portal, Muskrat was immediately offered by the Tigers. He also picked up offers from California, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse and Ole Miss.

He visited Auburn within a week of picking up the offer in mid April and committed a little over three weeks afterward. Muskrat has three years of eligibility remaining.