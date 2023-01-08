The group includes four transfers in offensive tackle Gunner Britton from Western Kentucky, offensive tackle Dillon Wade from Tulsa, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU and outside linebacker Elijah McAllister from Vanderbilt.

Just six weeks after he was hired, Freeze welcomed in 13 new players for the start of spring semester.

With the further additions of junior college signee Izavion Miller and high school signees Clay Wedin, Connor Lew and Bradyn Joiner, the Tigers' offensive line gets immediate help from six players.

Another key area of need was pass rusher where Auburn added three high school signees in Wilky Denaud, Keldric Faulk and Brenton Williams, The defensive line was further strengthened by massive tackle Stephen Johnson and the secondary received a big boost from highly-regarded cornerback Kayin Lee.

"Huge. I mean, huge," said Freeze of the midyear enrollees. "If a kid told me he was a midyear, he went from a two-star to a three-star. You know what I mean? Because I'll bank on our coaching staff. If the kid has some ability, I think we'll get the most out of him.

"If he was a three-star, he became a four-star. It was vital. When you look at our depth chart, it's a bit scary to me in some places, that we need to get some help for spring ball."

Auburn should add more players in the coming days with the commitment of three more transfers over the last couple of days in Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Purdue defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson, LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan, and the possibility of a couple more.

Classes being at Auburn Wednesday with Jan. 18 the final day to add classes. The new enrollees will be eligible to begin winter workouts shortly and go through spring practice.