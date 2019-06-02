AUBURN | Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones visited Auburn on Saturday and left with something he didn’t have when he arrived.

“They offered,” Jones said. “It felt great. I had a great day hanging out with everybody and it felt really good to walk away with an offer.”

Jones received the offer after spending the day in Auburn on an unofficial visit. He was one of nine top recruits in Auburn on visits.

“It was great. I love it down here,” Jones said. “I got to the see the campus. We did a scavenger hunt, ate some good food and hung out with some of the players. It was fun. I like the vibe at Auburn. The whole basketball team is a family. They have great academics and facilities down here, too.”