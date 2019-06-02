Mountain Brook standout visits Auburn, leaves with offer
AUBURN | Mountain Brook shooting guard Colby Jones visited Auburn on Saturday and left with something he didn’t have when he arrived.
“They offered,” Jones said. “It felt great. I had a great day hanging out with everybody and it felt really good to walk away with an offer.”
Jones received the offer after spending the day in Auburn on an unofficial visit. He was one of nine top recruits in Auburn on visits.
“It was great. I love it down here,” Jones said. “I got to the see the campus. We did a scavenger hunt, ate some good food and hung out with some of the players. It was fun. I like the vibe at Auburn. The whole basketball team is a family. They have great academics and facilities down here, too.”
Jones spent time during the visit with Auburn coaches, including interim assistant Chad Prewett. The two have developed a bond since Auburn starting recruiting Jones.
“I talk to Coach Prewett a lot,” Jones said. “We’re growing our relationship and I like the way it’s going. He’s a real cool dude and he’s funny.”
Jones has seen his recruitment skyrocket since the live period. He added offers from Alabama, Georgia, Xavier, Clemson and now Auburn. He doesn’t list any favorites and plans to take more visits. He’ll be at Alabama Tuesday and Thursday and plans to visit Georgia this summer, although a date has not been set. Jones also will return to Auburn.
“Auburn is a great program with what they did last year,” Jones said. “They are obviously headed in the right direction.”