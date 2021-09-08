Moultry on breakout game: 'The confidence is there'

"It was fun just to showcase my abilities and show what I was asked to do," Moultry said.

AUBURN | T.D. Moultry admitted to being nervous in years past. The day before the game and when he stepped on the field. That's when the nerves would start flaring up for the Auburn defender. It wasn't due to playing in front of so many people, either. No, these nerves came because of being unprepared.

Showcase, indeed. The senior from Birmingham was everywhere, recording a career-high seven tackles and three tackles for a loss while adding a sack in a performance that seemingly everyone has been waiting to see since he arrived in 2017. Awarded co-defensive linemen of the week along with Marquis Burks, Moultry credits the new coaching staff with using his versatility at the position to make him a better player.

"They see that," he said. "I ain't never seen it in myself, for real, and the confidence was never there. But now I've got the confidence, and I believe I can do all the positions, outside and inside as well."

A confident Moultry still has a chip on his shoulder, saying he's still trying to fix some of the mistakes on the field, but he received some simple advice — just play football — from his high school coach that put his mind at ease. Along with Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Romello Height, Moultry is part of a group at the EDGE position that should make a lot of noise this season, making life for opposing offensive linemen difficult.

"It's hard when you're going to get a consistent player coming off the edge and just really willing to whoop somebody's tail like an offensive tackle," Moultry said.

The transition in his play, per Moultry, didn't even begin on the practice field. He credits having his best GPA (3.2) following last season for his newfound focus. All during fall camp, players and coaches alike spoke about a new T.D. From the classroom to the battle in the trenches, Moultry found a new belief in himself.

"I always told myself I was a walking millionaire; I still am," he said. "I just didn't have the confidence, but now the confidence is there."