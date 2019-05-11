Auburn has seven commitments. Translation: almost the entire recruiting class is ahead of the Tigers. At just about every position, there is a recruit of need or major want. This exercise will take a look at the most important target left on Auburn's board at each position. That doesn't necessarily mean the highest-rated target. But it's the prospect who Auburn wants/needs and should get given how the recruitments have unfolded so far. We'll tackle defense Friday.

QUARTERBACK

Current commitment: Chayil Garnett.

With Garnett already committed, the need for another quarterback in this class isn't there. But Auburn is still taking steps to add quarterback depth, if possible. Garnett joined the class understanding the Tigers would continue to communicate with other potential 2020 quarterbacks. One of those who has been in contact with Kenny Dillingham regularly is Haynes King. King has visited Auburn in the past and plans to be back over the summer. It's reasonable to believe some quarterbacks will be threatened by a freshman quarterback battle of Bo Nix and Joey Gatewood and a commitment already at quarterback in the 2020 class. King's interest in is real, however. He's the most fitting option left for Auburn if the Tigers were to take another signal-caller. Honorable mention: Robby Ashford.

RUNNING BACK

Current commitments: None. New running back coach Cadillac Williams will keep Auburn in contention for a few 5-star targets. Prospects such as Zachary Evans and Bijan Robinson have expressed genuine interest in Auburn visits this summer. For now, it's important for Auburn to land the prospects it has zoned in on for a long time. The Tigers have hosted Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby since his freshman season. He's been on campus numerous times for games, practices, summer camps, etc. Auburn has already forged the foundation to a Callaway (Ga.) pipeline with Keiondre Jones in the 2019 class. Auburn needs the No. 31 player in the country to join the 2020 class, as well. It won't be easy, though. Despite his long-time connection to Auburn, South Carolina has emerged as one of the most likely teams to secure Bigsby's services. That's not to say Auburn is playing from behind, but the Gamecocks' are a formidable threat to the Tigers' chances with Bigsby. Honorable mention: Daijun Edwards.

WIDE RECEIVER

Current commitments: JJ Evans and Kobe Hudson. Auburn already has two really talented wide receivers committed, so it isn't a desperation need. But EJ Williams from Central (Ala.) is a major want at wide receiver nonetheless. There was a time last fall when it looked as though Williams was on the verge of an Auburn commitment. He was ready to follow through. Then several other programs — namely Clemson — revved up their recruitment of Williams, which caused him to step off. Since then, Auburn has landed an Evans commitment and Williams has gravitated more toward no-leaders category. Some even view Clemson as Williams' private leader, which wouldn't be surprising given Clemson's recruiting rampage and Williams' high school teammate connection with Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross. Auburn once almost had Williams in its grasp. If the Tigers want to add a third receiver to this already impressive class, there's no question about it — Williams is the place to start. Honorable mention: Michael Redding.

TIGHT END

Current commitments: None. Let's lay start with this: It's possible Auburn doesn't take a tight end in this class. If it does, it's possible someone not talked about much so far yet. The Tigers took two good ones last cycle with Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm. Those two guys were at or near the top of Auburn's board at tight end. The Tigers, if they take a tight end, will go toward the top of their board once again. Nobody would be higher than Jeremiah Pegues, a unique athlete from Mississippi. The 260-pound prospect draws the interest of many defensive coaches in college football. But his offensive highlight tape is incredible. One source said earlier this spring they didn't believe Pegues actually weighed 260 because of how athletic he was on film until Pegues visited and, sure enough, weighed in at 260. The Mississippi connections with Marcus Woodson should help and Pegues has been on campus at least twice already this spring. Honorable mention: Jonathan Odom or Jakivuan Brown.

OFFENSIVE GUARD

Current commitment: Avery Jernigan. This could go a few different directions depending on how importance is valued. In this case, more value will be placed on the rising prospect who has been in Auburn's grasp for a while. Tate Johnson is high school teammates with Keiondre Jones and has been visiting the Plains since well before he started to fully blossom as his own prospect. Johnson is now one of the fastest-rising linemen in the southeast, picking up offers from Florida, Florida State, Missouri, Michigan State and Louisville this spring. More are likely to come following the Callaway (Ga.) spring practice season. A rise to 4-star wouldn't be surprising given what he did at the Rivals camp this spring and the prospect Johnson has grown into. The Tigers would like to grab some potentially "higher-rated" guys right now. But landing the recruit Auburn has been around for a while is equally as critical. Honorable mention: Chris Mayo or Xavier Hill.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE