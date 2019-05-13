At the end of last week, we took a look at Auburn's top remaining targets at each offensive position. Now it's time to do the same on the defensive end. So far, Auburn only has two commitments on defense in the 2020 class. Both of those prospects are on the defensive line. This means the Tigers have close to double-digit defensive spots to fill, and they're in solid position for several. Here are the top defensive targets at each position, including some honorable mentions at each.

DEFENSIVE END

Current commitment: Daniel Foster-Allen. With Myles Murphy's decision upcoming, there's no question who the most important defensive end is right now. The 5-star end will make his decision between Auburn and Clemson in coming weeks at which point one of the two programs will shift its focus to another lineman down its board. In Auburn's case, that includes a solid list of honorable mentions listed below. Murphy has been considering Auburn and Clemson for a long time. The two schools offer similar at-home vibes and both defensive line groups have a track record of college and professional success. Most believe Murphy leans Clemson. If so, Will Anderson would like emerge as priority No. 1. Until then, that designation goes to the 5-star who has Auburn in his final two. Honorable mention: Will Anderson, BJ Ojulari, Andy Boykin and Dallas Walker.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Current commitment: Damarjhe Lewis. As far as 5-star defensive linemen go, Myles Murphy isn't the only one Rodney Garner has been keyed in on for years. Mississippi defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has been on the radar since his freshman season. He's been on everyone's radar as one of the most dominant high school defensive linemen in the nation. Garner wants him. So does everyone else. Jackson is a bonafide 5-star at tackle. He visited Auburn several times last spring, but Jackson's recruitment hasn't been as trackable as others. The tag team of Garner and Marcus Woodson figures to give Auburn as much as a chance as anybody, but LSU will be a tough team to beat as well. If the Tigers don't get Jackson, there are other tackle options or Auburn could just ride with Lewis who has grown into an interior prospect. Honorable mention: Eric Taylor.

LINEBACKER

Current commitment: None. This choice could go a variety of ways because of how wide Travis Williams' net has been cast — and how successful he's been with it. You'll notice below the linebacker honorable mention is much longer than other position groups. That's because there are so many more worthy options at linebacker than other spots. Williams has done a solid job elite and under-the-radar to keep Auburn involved in several recruitments. Phillip Webb was the choice here based on star rating, longevity of his recruitment by Auburn and who Auburn seems to be competing against. Another Auburn-Clemson battle right now for Webb, this seems like one Auburn could win. To come out victorious in a recruiting battle with Clemson isn't something anyone has had much success with in the last year. That makes Webb a big target and big potential get for the 2020 class. Honorable mention: Justin Flowe, Desmond Tisdol, Rodney Groce, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson and Cameron Riley.

CORNERBACK

Current commitment: None. Detouring from the higher-rated priorities right now, this cornerback selection has more to do with familiarity and proximity. Sidney Williams is a prospect who Auburn has been in on all spring as an in-state target from the same high school as Deshaun Davis. There have been points throughout this spring when Auburn was close to taking a commitment from Williams, but timetables have been shifted for one reason or another. Hopefully for Auburn, it's only a matter of time. Williams has been a top cornerback target throughout the cycle despite his 3-star rating. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Williams has rare size to go along with his cornerback skill set, which make him one of the top options for the Tigers in the 2020 class. Honorable mention: Dawson Ellington and Major Burns.

SAFETY