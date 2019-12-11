Morris offers dual-threat QB
That didn’t take long.
Chad Morris on his first day as Auburn’s offensive coordinator offered a dual-threat quarterback.
Gregory Spann, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, received an in-home visit from Morris on Wednesday and then received an offer.
“It felt great,” Spann said. “Coach Morris came to my house and told me that I could be a big factor in their offense.”
It was Spann’s first time meeting Morris.
“He is a cool coach,” Spann said. “I like him. He’s straightforward.”
Spann has never visited Auburn, but could this weekend. He doesn’t have a visit scheduled at this time. He is, however, planning to sign in December.
“Coach Morris said he wanted me to visit, but I’m not sure if I will,” Spann said. “But Auburn is in the picture now that they’ve offered me. I’m also looking at schools like Florida State, UCF, Louisville and a couple of more.”
As a senior, Spann completed 117-of-253 passes (46%) for 1,937 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns on 100 carries (8.5 avg.).