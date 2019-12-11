Chad Morris on his first day as Auburn’s offensive coordinator offered a dual-threat quarterback.

Gregory Spann, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, received an in-home visit from Morris on Wednesday and then received an offer.

“It felt great,” Spann said. “Coach Morris came to my house and told me that I could be a big factor in their offense.”

It was Spann’s first time meeting Morris.

“He is a cool coach,” Spann said. “I like him. He’s straightforward.”