Joseph bringing a different look to DL

AUBURN | With Colby Wooden, Jayson Jones and Marcus Harris, Auburn’s starting defensive line could average about 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds. The Tigers have a lot of big, powerful players upfront on defense, but it helps to have a variety of defensive linemen to provide some versatility. That’s where Morris Joseph comes in. The Memphis transfer is finding a different way to contribute.

“Morris is just a little smaller, but man, he's quick,” said tight end Luke Deal. “I haven't had to block him too many times with the offensive line, man, he’s given them a lot of trouble. He really is because he brings something different, unique to the table. “I mean, the best player in the NFL right now is Aaron Donald, and he's undersized, but he's quicker than everybody, stronger than everybody. So you see a lot of good qualities outta Mo, and he's playing really well.” Joseph was performing well enough to catch head coach Bryan Harsin’s eye right away. “The first day I put out examples of practice habits, he was on it. He was the very first guy I showed,” said Harsin. “So he's not as long as some of the other D-linemen that we have, but he packs a punch. That's the one thing about him -- he's really athletic. He's got some suddenness to him; he's powerful, he's athletic. He's got leverage.”