Game one was just a first step, and the talented trio are expected to be a bigger part of the passing attack going forward.

None of Auburn’s true freshmen wide receivers caught a pass or had a carry against Mercer, but that could certainly change in this Saturday’s game against San Jose State.

“I know they have played before, but just think about it: You’re playing SEC football and you’re in that stadium and you’ve got 80,000 people in there. It’s a big deal,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “You can see that and no matter how you talk about it, you’ve got to go do it. Now they’ve done it and got a taste of it. They’ve been out there and felt the grass and got a chance to play a little bit. They’ll be better this week. Overall, they lined up right. We didn’t have stupid penalties. We didn’t have alignment issues. We didn’t have any false starts from that group. They knew what to do. I felt like going into the game they were prepared.

“Now it’s a chance for us, we can play faster, we can play better. We eased them into it a little bit I guess. Now we can go out there and we’ve got to go play. We don’t have any time to ease into anything else moving forward.”

One young wide receiver that didn’t make an appearance against the Bears was sophomore Landen King. As a true freshman tight end last season, King made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch in overtime of the Iron Bowl.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound King is still learning the ins and outs of being a receiver.

“We'll see how he fits into the rotation this week,” said Harsin. “Where we can utilize him. But we've got to get him on special teams as well. And he's one of those young guys that's up and coming that just needs to keep working, and he'll get his shot. When he does, he'll go out there and make plays for us.”

Auburn (1-0) hosts San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.