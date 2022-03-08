More minutes for Moore

“A lot of times at the end of seasons, coaches shorten their bench. I just don't believe in it,” said Pearl.

Both were on the floor in Saturday’s win over South Carolina, which clinched Auburn’s outright SEC regular season championship.

AUBURN | Chris Moore hadn’t played in the last four games. Lior Berman had played just twice in the last six games since returning from injury.

In fact, Pearl may be lengthening his for the postseason.

Berman checked in for a couple of minutes at the end of the first half, but Moore rotated in for three minutes in both the first and second halves. He finished with two rebounds and a steal.

"We talked about one of our challenges was that our defense and our rebounding, particularly our rebounding, was not elite. And our physicality,” said Pearl. “Chris is a locker room favorite. He has had to sit behind a couple of guys that are just a little bit ahead of him. And not said a word.

“If I'm going to talk the talk about playing our bench, then I best walk it. Even if it's only a couple of rotations a game, he deserves to be out there with how hard we works. His teammates love him, and he helps us with his physicality and his toughness.”

No. 4 Auburn will play the winner of Texas A&M-Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. The tournament is being held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.