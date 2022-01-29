More key offensive boards for Devan

"He's a great defender, a great rebounder, he can make open shots, and so there's a guy that's going to his strength," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I complimented our guys again -- I continue to compliment them. So many guys on that bench were all starters last year, and now they're coming off the bench. And I expect them to play well, and Devan's playing well."

Four days after pulling down nine offensive rebounds at Missouri, Cambridge hauled in four more in Saturday’s 86-68 win over Oklahoma at Auburn Arena.

AUBURN | Devan Cambridge was all over the offensive boards again.

Cambridge finished with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. He converted those four offensive boards into five points.

He made several key plays after Oklahoma cut the Tigers’ lead to three points with 12:24 left in the second half.

Cambridge pulled down an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to put AU back up by six. After a turnover by the Sooners, Cambridge rebounded a Jabari Smith miss and put it back in for a layup, drawing another foul in the process.

He made the free throw to put AU up 55-47 with a personal 5-0 run. Sox minutes later, AU was up by 15 points and cruised to its 40th consecutive non-conference home win.

“He’s a freak athlete. He’s got heart and that’s what it takes to get those rebounds,” said Walker Kessler. “Being a guard and getting those kind of rebounds, it sets the tone for our team. Coming off the bench and doing that, it’s the reason why we’re so good. It’s because of our bench and the depth we have on our team.”

No. 1 Auburn improved to 20-0 with its 17th consecutive win.

The Tigers return to SEC play Tuesday night at home against Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.