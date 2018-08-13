More clarity provided in Auburn's right tackle competition
AUBURN — It appears Auburn's first-team offensive line is beginning to take shape.In particular, a frontrunner has emerged to start at right tackle — at least for the time being.UMass grad transfer...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news