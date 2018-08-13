Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 19:36:10 -0500') }} football Edit

More clarity provided in Auburn's right tackle competition

Ll3cqcop6z3tfsl1scfs
Jack Driscoll received most of the first-team reps at right tackle Monday.
Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com
Ben Wolk • AuburnSports.com
@benjaminwolk
Staff

AUBURN — It appears Auburn's first-team offensive line is beginning to take shape.In particular, a frontrunner has emerged to start at right tackle — at least for the time being.UMass grad transfer...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}