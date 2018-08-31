“You can say, 'Well, you need to game plan each week.' That's true. But it's still different from a standpoint of, there's making adjustments during a game and maybe mixing some things up. I feel a lot more comfortable with Jarrett and I think he does with me as well.”

“I think it's huge,” said second-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. “Even way back in high school, any time I had the guy back for the second year, I always felt like he was just more in control, like he understood exactly what you were thinking, why you were thinking it.

What can the junior do for an encore? Plenty if you ask him or his coaches.

AUBURN | Jarrett Stidham threw for the second-most yards in school history and completed an SEC-best 66.5 percent of his passes in his first season as Auburn’s starting quarterback.

Stidham’s experience along with returning his top receivers accelerated the installation of the offense during fall camp and has the entire group confident despite having to replace some key players on the offensive line and at running back.

“A lot of the stuff carries over from year to year and being able to have that base offense in halfway through fall camp gives us an advantage,” Stidham said. “I think just from my standpoint and coach Lindsey’s standpoint, working really well together and obviously throughout this season we’ll get to work a lot more together and I think it’s going to be really good for the offense.”

One area of personal improvement Stidham has focused on in the offseason is ball security. He fumbled in each of Auburn’s final four games last season, three of them in the red zone.

“At the end of the day, in this league, you've got to keep two hands on it in the pocket. It's really pretty simple. And look the snap in, obviously,” Lindsey said. “But I think he's made a lot of progress from the standpoint of just putting that in his head as something he wants to improve on. He wants to be a really good player, so it's not like he doesn't see the mistakes he makes.”

One of the keys to Stidham’s success this season will be the protection provided by a retooled offensive line and a new set of running backs. In the five games he was sacked the most last season — Georgia Southern, Clemson, LSU, the SEC Championship game and the Peach Bowl, which accounted for 25 of the 36 sacks allowed — Stidham completed just 80-of-148 (54.1 percent) of his passes for 905 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Auburn lost four of those games.

In the nine other games, Stidham completed 166-of-222 (74.8 percent) passes for 2,253 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“We’ll have to do a good job protecting. I think that will be a big key in the game,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of Saturday’s opener against No. 6 Washington. “I feel good right now. The fact that our quarterback is who he is, he understands the offense better than he did last year. And then we do have some veteran guys that have played, you know? I think that's good, just the two spots, the center and the right tackle spots, those are going to be new guys. I know they're going to battle."

And it’s not just the blocking upfront. That year of experience helps Stidham set up protections, better feel pressure and know when it’s time to just throw the ball away.

“The main thing, when you talk about pressure, getting pressure from a defense, is understanding when you’re protected and when you’re not protected,” Stidham said. “I have a much better understanding now of our protections and I’m able to really feel out certain things — just take control of the offensive line when I need to.”

The Stephenville, Texas native also feels more comfortable in a leadership role 20 months after he transferred from Baylor.

“I was coming into a new situation, didn’t really know a lot of people on the team,” Stidham explained. “I got to know them over time, but when you’re first named the starter in fall camp, then you progress your way through the season, it’s a lot different than Year 1 is under the belt, you go into a full offseason as the guy, then you go into your second season as the starter. I mean, you just build relationships in a much better process over that amount of time than you do in a short amount of time.

“So that’s the main thing for me, just pouring into my teammates and my relationships with them, and just knowing that, you know, making sure they know that I have their back, and that they have mine. I think that’s where great teams are formed, where you have guys on a team that really love each other and really want to just play for each other.”

His teammates have certainly seen the changes in Stidham since the end of last season.

“He’s more explosive this year. He’s taking charge. He has the remote to the offense, so he has more power this year,” said running back Kam Martin.

Stidham will have a chance to show off those new powers when the ninth-ranked Tigers will take on the Huskies in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

“I’m extremely excited. I know our guys are extremely excited,” Stidham said. “Team chemistry is as good as it’s been since I’ve been here so that means everybody’s ready to roll.”