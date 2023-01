AUBURN | Chris Moore's status for Saturday's game against Mississippi State is still in doubt after injuring his shoulder on Tuesday.

"Chris Moore has not practiced with us," the coach said. "I don't anticipate him practicing today."

Early in the first half of the victory against Ole Miss, Moore landed awkwardly after attempting a basket. He was later bumped into going for a block out after a Rebels free-throw attempt. He soon went into the locker room and came back to the bench with his right arm in a cast and an ice pack on his shoulder.