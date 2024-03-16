"Came in here, and C-Mo cursed us out and said, 'Look, pull your britches up,'" Dylan Cardwell said. "That's it. That's all it took because, at the end of the day, we're 20 minutes away from making history."

Chris Moore, the unheralded veteran leader who is the voice for the Tigers, was fed up, and he let his teammates know it in the locker room at halftime.

NASHVILLE | Auburn was getting bullied on the glass in the first half, giving up 11 offensive rebounds to Mississippi State for 10 second-chance points. Despite that and eight turnovers, the Tigers were still tied at 31 with the Bulldogs and were 20 minutes away from the SEC Tournament title game.

Moore is the typical role player: his stats don't stand out, and he might not get the attention of the brighter stars on the team, but his presence is as vital as anyone in the room. Bruce Pearl knows that, and so do his teammates. When Moore speaks up, the Tigers listen.

"Chris Moore started for us most of the year because he was one of our best teammates," Pearl said. "He's a hard-working, great guy."

Still not convinced? His teammates will have you determined of Moore's important role.

"C-Mo just plays with a different edge," Chaney Johnson said. "He wants to win more than anyone on this team, man. He plays hard."

"What's he meant for these last two games, he has been phenomenal," Johni Broome said. "He's crashing the glass, making big plays, and he made key buckets. A couple of offensive rebounds. His putbacks have been incredible—game changers."

"It's really important, because C-Mo is the heart and soul of our team," Chad Baker-Mazara uttered. "When C-Mo talks, you can see all the guys literally just focus on him and listen to what he's saying — especially me, because we play the same position. He stays in my ear a lot. It's really big that he's getting our confidence back

Moore's offensive rebounding and putback at the 7:28 mark put Auburn up eight points. Clutch, yes, but his biggest impact came in the 15 minutes between halves... not that he wants any credit for it.

"It was player-led," he said.

After being told other players said it was him, Moore finally fessed up.

"It was me. I wasn't trying to take the credit for it, but it was pretty much everybody. Everybody had their own opinions about the things that we can fix in our games and everybody listened. I feel like that's what makes us special."

The epitome of a leader.