"He lit into the bench a little bit there in the second half," Bruce Pearl said.

But the junior forward was angry, and it wasn't about the spill. No, he was mad about the lack of effort his teammates showed at the beginning of the second half as Arkansas jumped out to a 15-point lead on the Tigers. So, during a timeout, he decided to let them know about it.

NASHVILLE | Chris Moore had already had a rough first half, falling face-first onto the floor and requiring medical attention that sent him to the locker room, holding a towel over his mouth to stop the bleeding.

The Tigers, especially K.D. Johnson, got the message as they fought back to take the lead with 41 seconds left on an Allen Flanigan. And while Auburn ultimately came up short, losing 76-73, it was Moore that built a fire in the bellies of his teammates that helped them fight back.

Moore was also more involved on the floor in the last 20 minutes, recording a crucial steal down the stretch while grabbing an offensive rebound from his own missed free throw that gave Auburn a chance to take the lead with 2:47 left. Johnson, who led the Tigers with 20 points and was a big reason they had an opportunity to advance another day, was quick to credit Moore for his on and off-the-floor leadership.

"He's a warrior," the guard said. "It don't matter if he's playing or he'snot playing, he's going to have a way to affect the game.He was the main reason we started our energy up."

And what did Moore specifically say during the timeout? We will likely never know, but it reignited the Tigers in a significant way.

"He got on us pretty hard as a team without any coaches doing it," Johnson said. "He kind of picked us up in a big way. He got a couple steals, fouls, free throws. Yeah, he came up major this game."

Pearl echoed the words of his shooting guard while also giving Moore an honor that goes back to that injury in the first half.

"I think the fact that he bleeds in games more than any player I've coached," The coach said. "Just blood on the floor, man. He's just a hard-playing dude, a great kid, great teammate.

"I tell you what, if you could just sort of get a picture of Chris Moore and say that is Auburn basketball, that represents Auburn basketball, I'd be okay with that."