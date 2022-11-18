Moore only had three points in the first half, but put up 11 in the second and hit all three of his shots with two of them being threes.

Moore put up 14 points on Friday to help lead the Tigers to a 72-56 win over Texas Southern.

After “waiting his turn,” for two seasons, Chris Moore is getting his opportunity.

What led to Moore's second-half burst?

Simply just shooting the ball.

"It was just being aggressive," Moore said. "I don't know if y'all see on the sidelines, Coach goes crazy when I don't score the ball this year... So it was just being confident, just trusting in my abilities and my coach's belief."

In addition to Moore's scoring, both he and his small forward counterpart Allen Flanigan had all-around games on Friday.

"I love Al and Chris out there," said Coach Bruce Pearl. "So here’s the stat line at the 3 spot. Y’all ready for this? How’s 19 points and 12 rebounds, six assists and three turnovers, four steals, one block? That’s a pretty productive line from Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore.”

In the offseason, Moore had surgery on his shin that had bothered him all throughout last season.

Now he's healthy and playing like a new man.

“Chris is healthy," Pearl said. "He got that rod in his leg in the spring. He had that surgery. He was playing on a stress fracture last year. And he was a beast. "