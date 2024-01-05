The Tigers finished 92nd in FBS in total offense, averaging 351.2 yards per game, including just 162.2 yards per game through the air, ranking 124th out of 133 teams in the country. Auburn put up 26.2 points per game, good for 72nd.

“I informed Philip today he would not be retained as our offensive coordinator,” Freeze said. “Philip is a good coach and a good man. Decisions like this are never easy, however, I decided this is best for our program moving forward. I’m appreciative of his efforts this past year and wish him nothing but the best.”

Montgomery arrived this past offseason with a track record of explosive offenses at Baylor and Tulsa, the latter of which he was the head coach from 2015-22. During his time in Waco, he helped lead a Bears offense that finished 2nd in the country in total offense in 2011, putting up 587.1 yards per game, led by Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

His time at Auburn got off to a good start with a productive outing in the season opener against UMass as the Tigers put up 492 yards and 59 points against the Minutemen, but the offense struggled in five of their next six games, highlighted by racking up just 200 yards in a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M on September 23.

After four straight losses, Freeze, who was not calling plays for the first time in his career, got more involved in the offensive game-planning, stating he put his "foot down."

"I've been pretty transparent that I went in after the Ole Miss game, and I said, 'This is it. This is what we're doing. And don't anybody ask me anything else because this is what we're doing,'" Freeze said the week of the Arkansas game.

While Freeze has not made any it official, it is believed he will return to full play-calling duties next season while possibly promoting Kent Austin, who served as a special assistant to the head coach and quality control this season, to co-offensive coordinator. Austin served in that role along with quarterback coach at Liberty under Freeze from 2019-22.