Momentum changer

One play flipped that entire script and it all started with a 57-yard punt by Oscar Chapman.

Arkansas had all the momentum and looked to be on its way to erasing a double-digit deficit and earning a big home win.

AUBURN | No. 19 Arkansas took a 17-14 lead after a commanding 75-yard drive to open the second half. The Razorback defense forced consecutive three-and-outs.

Chapman pinned the Razorbacks back at their own 11-yard line. On 2nd and 9, Colby Wooden broke free for a 6-yard sack down to the 6-yard line. On 3rd down, Derick Hall beat the left tackle, strip-sacked KJ Jefferson in the end zone and the fumble was recovered by Marcus Harris for a touchdown.

"We knew they were backed up. Before we got into that drive, that was a goal that we had, to keep them backed up and cause a turnover,” said Hall. “So, when that opportunity presented itself, I think I took complete advantage of it.”

Arkansas drove to AU’s 30-yard line on its next possession but Harris came up with a key stop on 4th and 3 to turn the ball over to the offense.

On the next play, Bo Nix lofted a pass to Demetris Robertson, who caught it at the 30 and ran it all the way in for a 71-yard touchdown.

“It was huge. It was obviously the play of the game,” said Nix of the strip-sack. “Got us back the lead. Got the field back shortened so they didn’t win field position and then we just obviously got some fire back to us. And then after that obviously was the throw.

“So those back-to-back were important and that just carried us kind of on throughout the game and later in the fourth quarter when we got a chance to run the ball.”

In a matter of 10 plays and just over 3:00 of game time, Auburn had turned a 17-14 deficit into a 28-17 lead. The Tigers would go on to beat the Razorbacks 38-23 for their sixth consecutive win in the series.

“Derick Hall, that’s a big strip, fumble play,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “You know, you score on defense, you have a really good shot at winning the game. So, we understand that.

“I'm excited for our team to come in here and play against a really good Arkansas team and to win. That was a fun game. I think Arkansas is a really good team. Lot of respect. I like the way they play. I like the way our guys played today.”

Auburn, which improves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, will have a bye week before hosting No. 14 Ole Miss Oct. 30.