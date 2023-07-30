Big Cat Weekend was nothing short of memorable. Especially for quarterback commit Walker White, who finally saw some top guys jump on board and join Auburn's 2024 class. "It was a great day for this [2024] class, for this Auburn program," White said. "You know, picking up Perry [Thompson], Malcolm [Simmons], and then Demarcus [Riddick] a couple days prior to this weekend. We were working hard to get them, and so just to finally get those guys under our belt, it's good."

Walker White (left) and Perry Thompson (right) during Big Cat Weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Auburn's most notable pickup Saturday was flipping wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama. White and Thompson have formed a tight bond, as have all the commits in the 2024 class, so it was a unique opportunity to share the moment with him. "Being able to go live with [Thompson] doing that and celebrating with him was so special," White said. "I know he was having a blast, and then all of us commits, we're here supporting him, being with him and jumping into the pool after that." White also spent time with other high profile recruits that Auburn is targeting. Guys like offensive lineman DeAndre Carter and five-star safety KJ Bolden. He feels like Big Cat Weekend definitely helped Auburn's chances at landing the two Rivals100 players. "I think the momentum from Perry and Malcolm, and then obviously Demarcus from a couple days prior, I think just that momentum will help KJ [Bolden] hopefully get over that line of wanting to come to Auburn," White said. "I think today was a huge help, especially just for the momentum and hopefully him seeing everyone commit and having fun."