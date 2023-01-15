Christian Burnette knows there's work to do. The running back out of Faith Academy in Mobile, Ala., is looking to play at the next level and took an unofficial visit to Auburn Saturday. The Tigers offered him a preferred walk-on spot, which Burnette will take into heavy consideration in the coming weeks. If he accepts the offer, he's ready to get to it on the football field. "Preferred walk-on most likely, that’s probably gonna be it," Burnette said. "That could work for my scholarship next year, which they said there’s a high chance, but just gotta get here and do what I do, work hard."

Christian Burnette visited Auburn Saturday and has a PWO offer. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Burnette has a PWO offer from Auburn and Alabama, with high interest coming from North Alabama, as well. When visiting Auburn Saturday, he liked what he saw. "Just loved the energy," Burnette said. "All the people seemed very welcoming. Family is definitely a word that sticks out here and this facility is just amazing. I would love to come back to an environment like this." The Faith Academy standout is listed as a running back but has experience as a defensive back, as well. Auburn likes him at both, but Burnette prefers playing on offense. "I prefer running back but if they need me on the other side of the ball, I’m always happy to go over there," Burnette said.