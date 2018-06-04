"It means a ton," Mize told the MLB Network. "I'm very thankful that the Tigers thought of me high enough to take me with their first selection. I can't describe this feeling right now."

All-American right-handed pitcher Casey Mize was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 1 overall pick of the first round Monday night. He’s the first Auburn player to be drafted No. 1 overall and the eighth first-round draft pick in school history.

Mize has led Auburn to its first Super Regional appearance since 1999 this season going 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 16 starts. His 151 strikeouts are tied for third in Auburn single-season history with at least one start remaining.

In three seasons, Mize is 20-12 with a 2.81 ERA. His 319 career strikeouts rank fourth in school history. He has an impressive 12.4-to-1 career strikeout-to-walk ratio.

"He has the ability to command the strike zone," former major league pitcher and MLB Network analyst John Smoltz said. "This guy is a strike thrower and he's got pitchability. When you think about his fastball, it's not going to wow people at 98 miles per hour, but it's the spin, it's the slider, it's the curve ball and it's this un-hittable spilt. This guy, with his strikeout-to-walk ratio has wowed a lot of players. He's dominated college and look for him to move up in the ranks and not spend much time in the minors."

Rated the nation’s 351st overall prospect and 127th pitcher by Perfect Game coming out of Springville (Ala.) High School in 2015, Mize is only the seventh player in the 53-year history of the MLB Draft to be undrafted out of high school only to go No. 1 overall three years later.

"The first people I think of are my parents," Mize said. "They've been so supportive my whole life. They've taken me to all the practices, the games, the showcases and everything. They really set me up for success and put me around good people.

"I want to thank my brother Cody. He's been somebody I've chased and always wanted to be as good as because he's older then me and he played ball. He really motivated me. There's tons of coaches out there. Coach Chris McCraney, who is actually right here, I'd like to thank him with Team Georgia Baseball Academy. He provided me with a lot of opportunities to get better.

"And then obviously, Coach (Butch) Thompson here at Auburn has been amazing for me. I think he's been one of the most influential people in my life as a baseball player and as a person."

Auburn’s previous first round picks include Gregg Olson No. 4 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in 1988, Frank Thomas No. 7 overall to the Chicago White Sox in 1989, Bryan Hebson No. 44 overall to the Montreal Expos in 1997, Chris Bootcheck No. 20 overall to the Anaheim Angels in 2000, Gabe Gross No. 15 overall to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001, Josh Donaldson No. 48 overall to the Chicago Cubs in 2007 and Anfernee Grier No. 39 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. Hebson, Donaldson and Grier were sandwich picks, but still listed as first rounders by Auburn.

The opening two rounds of the 2018 MLB Draft are Monday night on the MLB Network. Rounds 3-10 will be Tuesday at noon and rounds 11-40 Wednesday at 11 a.m.

***IN-DEPTH FEATURE STORY ON MIZE***