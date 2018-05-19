Mitchell, long ball power Auburn over LSU
AUBURN | Andrew Mitchell saved his best for last.
The senior left-hander held LSU to two runs in a career-high 7.0 innings to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 14-5 series-clinching win in the final game of the regular season Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
“How bout those Auburn Tigers. Just a great day at Plainsman Park,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Just a tremendous day for Andrew. Man, it was good to see him do that and give us seven innings of work.
“He’s got three years of experience now that he’s putting all together at the best time of the year.”
Mitchell (2-1) tied his career-high with nine strikeouts. He allowed just six hits and didn’t issue a walk on 92 pitches.
“It was definitely a special feeling today, but just getting us that win today was even more special,” said Mitchell, a New Orleans, La., native, who began his career at LSU. “My breaking ball wasn’t completely there but my fastball command was really good so I was able to just pitch off that.”
Auburn finishes the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC, the first time to finish .500 or better in conference play in back-to-back seasons since 2003. LSU falls to 33-23 and 15-15.
Will Holland was 3-of-5 with one double, two home runs, his ninth and 10th of the season, and four RBI. He finished the weekend 10-for-13 (.769) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI.
Auburn broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fourth inning. Auburn started the inning with six-straight hits including a three-run home run by Luke Jarvis and a two-run home run by Holland.
Auburn added two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Jarvis and Josh Anthony, three in the sixth on a three-run home run by Edouard Julien, his 14th of the season, and two in the seventh on a two-run home run by Holland.
Jarvis and Julien had three hits and four RBI apiece. Anthony was 3-of-4 with one RBI, Brendan Venter 2-of-3 with two runs scored and Brett Wright drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third.
Auburn will return to action Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Freshman left-hander Jack Owen (2-2, 6.19) will get the start.