“He’s got three years of experience now that he’s putting all together at the best time of the year.”

“How bout those Auburn Tigers. Just a great day at Plainsman Park,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Just a tremendous day for Andrew. Man, it was good to see him do that and give us seven innings of work.

The senior left-hander held LSU to two runs in a career-high 7.0 innings to lead No. 22 Auburn to a 14-5 series-clinching win in the final game of the regular season Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Mitchell (2-1) tied his career-high with nine strikeouts. He allowed just six hits and didn’t issue a walk on 92 pitches.

“It was definitely a special feeling today, but just getting us that win today was even more special,” said Mitchell, a New Orleans, La., native, who began his career at LSU. “My breaking ball wasn’t completely there but my fastball command was really good so I was able to just pitch off that.”

Auburn finishes the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC, the first time to finish .500 or better in conference play in back-to-back seasons since 2003. LSU falls to 33-23 and 15-15.

Will Holland was 3-of-5 with one double, two home runs, his ninth and 10th of the season, and four RBI. He finished the weekend 10-for-13 (.769) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Auburn broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fourth inning. Auburn started the inning with six-straight hits including a three-run home run by Luke Jarvis and a two-run home run by Holland.

Auburn added two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Jarvis and Josh Anthony, three in the sixth on a three-run home run by Edouard Julien, his 14th of the season, and two in the seventh on a two-run home run by Holland.

Jarvis and Julien had three hits and four RBI apiece. Anthony was 3-of-4 with one RBI, Brendan Venter 2-of-3 with two runs scored and Brett Wright drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third.

Auburn will return to action Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover. Freshman left-hander Jack Owen (2-2, 6.19) will get the start.