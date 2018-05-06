AUBURN | Andrew Mitchell wore two hats very well Sunday. The senior left-hander allowed just one hit in 5.1 innings to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 14-0 win over No. 17 Vanderbilt at Plainsman Park before donning his cap and gown and heading across the street to receive his degree in business management. “His fastball command was excellent, outstanding against a top 25 ball club, and he gets to graduate and walk for his mom. That’s a pretty good day. That’s kind of what it’s all about,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Mitchell had his best outing of the season against Vanderbilt Sunday. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

The Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the Commodores for the first time since 2002 to improve to 34-14 overall and 13-11 in the SEC. After a 4-8 start, the Tigers have won nine of 12 conference games and are tied with No. 3 Ole Miss for second place in the SEC West, one game behind No. 4 Arkansas. Auburn plays at Ole Miss next weekend. “It’s big for us, especially going into the last two weeks of SEC play and the SEC Tournament,” said Conor Davis, who was 2-of-3 with a career-high five RBI. “A sweep against Vandy is pretty big. Them being as prestigious program as they are, it’s huge for us.” Mitchell (1-1) earned the win with a season-long outing. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 66 pitches. Calvin Coker followed with 2.2 perfect innings out of the bullpen and Davis Daniel threw a scoreless ninth as Vanderbilt managed just two infield singles on the day. “Some mechanical adjustments that were significant showed up for Calvin Coker,” Thompson said. “Got to see the ball disappearing beneath batter’s swings again, swing plane, and see Davis Daniel hang in there and never quit and get back out there for an inning of work — 94, 95, 96 miles per hour. “The pitching side was unbelievable. It makes us feel like an even stronger ball club when you can get something like that on a game three because I thought we played great in all three phases again.”