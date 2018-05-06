Mitchell earns win; picks up degree
AUBURN | Andrew Mitchell wore two hats very well Sunday.
The senior left-hander allowed just one hit in 5.1 innings to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 14-0 win over No. 17 Vanderbilt at Plainsman Park before donning his cap and gown and heading across the street to receive his degree in business management.
“His fastball command was excellent, outstanding against a top 25 ball club, and he gets to graduate and walk for his mom. That’s a pretty good day. That’s kind of what it’s all about,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.
The Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the Commodores for the first time since 2002 to improve to 34-14 overall and 13-11 in the SEC. After a 4-8 start, the Tigers have won nine of 12 conference games and are tied with No. 3 Ole Miss for second place in the SEC West, one game behind No. 4 Arkansas.
Auburn plays at Ole Miss next weekend.
“It’s big for us, especially going into the last two weeks of SEC play and the SEC Tournament,” said Conor Davis, who was 2-of-3 with a career-high five RBI. “A sweep against Vandy is pretty big. Them being as prestigious program as they are, it’s huge for us.”
Mitchell (1-1) earned the win with a season-long outing. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 66 pitches. Calvin Coker followed with 2.2 perfect innings out of the bullpen and Davis Daniel threw a scoreless ninth as Vanderbilt managed just two infield singles on the day.
“Some mechanical adjustments that were significant showed up for Calvin Coker,” Thompson said. “Got to see the ball disappearing beneath batter’s swings again, swing plane, and see Davis Daniel hang in there and never quit and get back out there for an inning of work — 94, 95, 96 miles per hour.
“The pitching side was unbelievable. It makes us feel like an even stronger ball club when you can get something like that on a game three because I thought we played great in all three phases again.”
The Tigers took command of the game with a seven-run fifth inning, which came on five hits, four walks and one balk. Brendan Venter lead off the inning with a solo home run, Davis walked and scored on a balk, Jay Estes drove home one with a two-out infield single, Venter walked in a run and Davis singled home two more as the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate.
Davis added a three-run home run in the seventh inning that sailed over the scoreboard in left-center. He was 4-of-9 with two home runs and 10 RBI in the series after going into the weekend without a start since April 24.
“Davis hit two big home runs and that’s really good to get us going and gives us some strength,” Thompson said. “All these guys that kind of sit down, they come back and the resiliency and perseverance of our guys, that really showed off."
The Tigers added three more in the eighth on a Vandy error and an RBI-single by pinch-hitter Jeremy Johnson. Estes was 3-of-4 and finished the weekend with eight hits in 11 at-bats. Venter was 2-of-3 with three runs scored and three RBI.
Auburn hosts South Alabama Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and WatchESPN.