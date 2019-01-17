Auburn has added a recruit to its visitor list for this weekend, and it’s a big one.

Ira Henry, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle from St. Louis, Mo., is scheduled to arrive in Auburn on Friday and stay until Sunday.

“Me, my mom and my dad will be there,” Henry said. “I’ve never been there, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Henry scheduled the visit Wednesday night after an in-home meeting with Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. It was Henry’s first time meeting Grimes.

“I just started hearing from him earlier this week and then he came to my house (Wednesday night),” Henry said. “I like him. He’s a good coach. I think he would be a good coach to develop me and get me to the next level where I want to be.”