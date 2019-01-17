Missouri OT visiting Auburn this weekend
Auburn has added a recruit to its visitor list for this weekend, and it’s a big one.
Ira Henry, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle from St. Louis, Mo., is scheduled to arrive in Auburn on Friday and stay until Sunday.
“Me, my mom and my dad will be there,” Henry said. “I’ve never been there, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Henry scheduled the visit Wednesday night after an in-home meeting with Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. It was Henry’s first time meeting Grimes.
“I just started hearing from him earlier this week and then he came to my house (Wednesday night),” Henry said. “I like him. He’s a good coach. I think he would be a good coach to develop me and get me to the next level where I want to be.”
The meeting wasn’t just about football. Grimes talked about the importance of academics and attaining a degree.
“His message is different than other coaches,” Henry said. “He’s telling me that all of his guys get their degrees. He said he’d get me setup to get my degree in 3 or 3 1/2 years.”
Grimes also talked about the opportunity at Auburn for early playing time.
“He said there is a good chance for me to play early because they need tackles,” Henry said. “Their tackles are going to the league and their back-up tackle, too.”
Henry’s visit to Auburn will be his third official visit. He visited Iowa in June and Florida last weekend. He also has an official visit scheduled to Florida State Jan. 25-27. A fifth and final visit could come in February.
“But I don’t know where it will be, yet,” Henry said.