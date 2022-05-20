Missed opportunities cost Auburn in Game 1 loss

Kentucky (29-23, 11-17) started the scoring in the first on a two-out RBI double by Chase Estep. In the second, the Wildcats took advantage of a two-out bunt from John Thrasher to score Adam Fogel to make it 2-0.

Auburn (36-17, 15-12) had a chance to make noise early, loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the first, but Brooks Carlson and Kason Howell struck out looking to end the threat.

LEXINGTON | Missed opportunities and clutch two-out hitting by Kentucky cost No. 18 Auburn as the Tigers dropped Game 1 to the Wildcats, 5-1, on Friday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Tigers had another chance in the fourth with runners on 2nd and 3rd and one out. However, Nate LaRue took strike three looking on a full count, and Garrett Farquhar flew out to center to keep Auburn scoreless.

Mason Barnett allowed a leadoff ground-rule double off the bat of Oraj Anu. A single by Devin Burkes brought Anu home, ending Barnett's day on the mound. Kentucky added another run two batters later on a double by Thrasher to make the lead 4-0.

In the sixth, a two-out RBI double from Garrett Farquhar cut the lead to 4-1 and put runners on 2nd and 3rd with two outs with Brody Moore at the plate. The shortstop checked his swing on a pitch and grounded out to first to keep the Tigers from cutting into the lead.

Auburn finished the game 2-of-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while three of Kentucky's five runs came with two outs.

Barnett (2-2) took the loss for the Tigers, while Kentucky's Daniel Harper earned his third victory of the season.

The Tigers and Wildcats play Game 2 this evening. Trace Bright (2-4) takes the bump for Auburn.