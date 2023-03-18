Missed FTs haunt Tigers
BIRMINGHAM | Free throws, after all, aren't free at all.
No. 9 Auburn proved that against No.1. Houston, shooting 19-of-36 from the charity stripe, including 15-of-26 in the second half, as the Tigers let a 10-point halftime lead slip away in an 81-64 loss to the Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
"All it is, is free throws are just concentration," Jaylin Williams said. "You could be tired or whatever, but like, you have ten seconds to shoot a free throw. That's on all of us. I missed one, a few guys missed a few. We make our free throws, we're battling to win the game."
It was the difference in the game as Auburn entered the double bonus with 8:21 left in the game. While the Tigers struggled, the Cougars took advantage of getting to the line, finishing 18-of-18 from the line, the ball going in in every possible way.
Johni Broome struggled heavily at the line after scoring four clutch free throws on Thursday against Iowa, making just four of his 12 attempts in the second half. The center finished 6-of-16 in free throw shooting for the game.
"You just have to get stops and make free throws, and that starts with me," Broome said.
The Tigers weren't much better from the floor in the final 20 minutes, either. After shooting 55.2 percent in the first half, Auburn made just four field goals in the second. In the first 18 minutes of the second, the Tigers had just three made baskets and missed all five three-point attempts.
But the free throw difference was the killer as Auburn ended its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.