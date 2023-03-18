BIRMINGHAM | Free throws, after all, aren't free at all.

No. 9 Auburn proved that against No.1. Houston, shooting 19-of-36 from the charity stripe, including 15-of-26 in the second half, as the Tigers let a 10-point halftime lead slip away in an 81-64 loss to the Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"All it is, is free throws are just concentration," Jaylin Williams said. "You could be tired or whatever, but like, you have ten seconds to shoot a free throw. That's on all of us. I missed one, a few guys missed a few. We make our free throws, we're battling to win the game."

It was the difference in the game as Auburn entered the double bonus with 8:21 left in the game. While the Tigers struggled, the Cougars took advantage of getting to the line, finishing 18-of-18 from the line, the ball going in in every possible way.