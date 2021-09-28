Mindset remains same for Carlson heading into LSU

As usual in close games, special teams have played a massive role between the rival Tigers. It was a penalty by LSU that gave John Vaughn an extra chance to make the extra point in Auburn’s 10-9 victory in 2004. The following year, Vaughn went from hero to goat as he missed five field goals in an overtime loss in Tiger Stadium. In 2016, it was the Carlson game, and, in 2017, a punt return by LSU’s D.J. Chark turned the momentum in the Bayou Bengals’ comeback victory.

“You’ve seen in the past years how special it can be,” Carlson said. “I think about my brother and his game here. It was a big deal and a fun thing to watch.”

AUBURN | Somewhere likely in the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2016, younger brother watched as older brother came through again and again for Auburn, making six field goals as the Tigers pulled out an 18-13 victory over visiting LSU. That was Daniel Carlson kicking for the Tigers that day, and, again on Saturday in Baton Rouge, it will be the younger Carlson brother, Anders, attempting to write his name in the books of this wacky series.

So, a lot of pressure rests on the shoulders of Carlson and his compatriots on special teams. But, the senior seems to be prepared mentally for the moment.

“It’s going to be a big environment,” Carlson said. “It’s going to be a big game. It’s going to be exciting. Whether it’s kickoffs or field goals, for me, the mindset and the job is the same.”

Yet it is a stadium that he has only kicked once in before, coming in the close loss in 2019 to the future national champions. Carlson likes to get out on the field early, so early that he joked Auburn’s strength coach, Jeff Pitman, jokes with them about it. There’s a good reason why they do that, though.

“We like to go out there, kind of feel the grass, feel the winds, get to play our ball depending on the night,” Carlson explained. “Another thing I like to see is kind of the viewpoint of the field goal post, so you’re kind of spotting where you might aim if you’re on extra point, or, 30 left hash, you’ve got this letter to look at.”

If he comes through with another clutch kick in a Tigers’ victory, Pitman will be thankful for all that preparation, and another Carlson will add his name to the history book in the rivalry. It’s just what that family does.