Midterm Report: Handing out grades for Auburn football
If Auburn's position groups, head coach and coordinators had parents, many would receive warnings about their kids' performances at the halfway point of the season.
Yes, the progress reports for the Tigers through six games do not read like a member of the Dean's List. It's no secret that Auburn has struggled in almost every aspect of the game, sitting at 3-3 (1-2 SEC) with a tough slate facing them, starting with No. 9 Ole Miss this Saturday.
Much like I did when my report card came out growing up, the Tigers might want to look away at the following grades I'm giving them. Are you ready? Of course, you are.
Quarterbacks: C-
T.J. Finley was serviceable, at best, before he got hurt and, seemingly, lost the coaching staff's faith. Robby Ashford has done what he can with his legs behind the woeful offensive line (more on that later) while making some plays with his arm while scrambling. Much like the running backs, it is tough to knock the quarterbacks too much, considering what they have to work with, but things haven't been good at all. Can Ashford improve any as the season goes along? We shall see.
Running Backs: C+
Likely the two most frustrated players on offense, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, have had no shot at gaining any momentum in the running game, as the holes are not there. Hunter has been the better of the two catching the ball, going for 22.5 yards per reception, but it hasn't been enough. It's a waste of an extremely talented backfield.
Wide Receivers: D+
The same problems exist in that, besides Ja'Varrius Johnson at times, these guys can't get open at all. Granted, getting open while Ashford still has time to throw the ball is hard, but they can still get locked down in an instant. Shedrick Jackson has been almost nowhere to be seen the last three games (one catch, that coming against Missouri), while Tar'Varish Dawson, Malcolm Johnson Jr. and, on a smaller scale, Koy Moore have all been disappointments.
Tight Ends: B-
John Samuel Shenker has been solid (17 catches, 179 yards, 1 touchdown) but has struggled with mental lapses in penalties. Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal have combined for three catches.
Offensive Line: F
What really needs to be said? There are too many penalties, too many free pass rushers going unblocked and not enough room for even the tiniest of backs to slice through a hole. I think we are all sick watching this bunch.
Defensive Line: B
Finally, a bright spot. Losing Eku Leota for the season puts a major damper on this group, but Derick Hall and Colby Wooden have been consistent, while Marcus Bragg and Marcus Harris have shown signs of improvement.
Linebackers: C-
Cam Riley had a good start to the season, including 16 tackles in the opener against Mercer, but has regressed as of late, somewhat due to an injury that kept him out of the LSU game. Owen Pappoe has his moments, but they come way too infrequent. Wesley Steiner looks lost out there at times.
Secondary: C+
D.J. James has been a pleasant surprise, Keionte Scott has been solid, and Donovan Kaufman has improved since last season. Nehemiah Pritchett continues to get beat quite a bit.
Special Teams: B-
If this were only graded on Oscar Chapman, this would be Auburn's only "A." However, Anders Carlson has struggled with field goals, especially from 40-or-more yards, and the Tigers are 126th (out of 131) in kickoff returns, averaging 12.85 yards per return. Scott averages 9.55 on 11 punt returns with a fumble.
Head Coaching: D-
Out-coached. Out-schemed. No adjustments. Nothing to show that Bryan Harsin is capable of doing this job successfully. We hear the same things every week, the team is showing up prepared on Tuesday, in meetings and is continuing to improve, but we never see it on the field. He has no answers.
Offensive Coaching: D-
Eric Kiesua is clearly outmatched as well as the Tigers' offense continues to leave the defense out to dry. There's been no creativity, some mind-blowing play calls (Koy Moore's jet sweep throw against LSU) and, much like Harsin, he has shown absolutely nothing proving he can go up against better coordinators in the SEC.
Defensive Coaching: B-
Sure, Auburn is giving up 25 points per game, but when your offense ranks 93rd in time of possession, you are going to get worn down as the game gets into the second half. This defense deserves better.