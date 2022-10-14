If Auburn's position groups, head coach and coordinators had parents, many would receive warnings about their kids' performances at the halfway point of the season. Yes, the progress reports for the Tigers through six games do not read like a member of the Dean's List. It's no secret that Auburn has struggled in almost every aspect of the game, sitting at 3-3 (1-2 SEC) with a tough slate facing them, starting with No. 9 Ole Miss this Saturday. Much like I did when my report card came out growing up, the Tigers might want to look away at the following grades I'm giving them. Are you ready? Of course, you are.

Jarquez Hunter runs against LSU. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterbacks: C- T.J. Finley was serviceable, at best, before he got hurt and, seemingly, lost the coaching staff's faith. Robby Ashford has done what he can with his legs behind the woeful offensive line (more on that later) while making some plays with his arm while scrambling. Much like the running backs, it is tough to knock the quarterbacks too much, considering what they have to work with, but things haven't been good at all. Can Ashford improve any as the season goes along? We shall see. Running Backs: C+ Likely the two most frustrated players on offense, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, have had no shot at gaining any momentum in the running game, as the holes are not there. Hunter has been the better of the two catching the ball, going for 22.5 yards per reception, but it hasn't been enough. It's a waste of an extremely talented backfield. Wide Receivers: D+ The same problems exist in that, besides Ja'Varrius Johnson at times, these guys can't get open at all. Granted, getting open while Ashford still has time to throw the ball is hard, but they can still get locked down in an instant. Shedrick Jackson has been almost nowhere to be seen the last three games (one catch, that coming against Missouri), while Tar'Varish Dawson, Malcolm Johnson Jr. and, on a smaller scale, Koy Moore have all been disappointments. Tight Ends: B- John Samuel Shenker has been solid (17 catches, 179 yards, 1 touchdown) but has struggled with mental lapses in penalties. Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal have combined for three catches. Offensive Line: F What really needs to be said? There are too many penalties, too many free pass rushers going unblocked and not enough room for even the tiniest of backs to slice through a hole. I think we are all sick watching this bunch.

Keionte Scott makes a tackle against Georgia. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)