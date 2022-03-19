Miami transition game a concern

"I believe they've never seen a defense like us, where we come out, and one through five can switch," the senior guard said.

The Hurricanes enter the game with the nation's top transition offense. Against USC in the first round, Miami forced 18 turnovers, including 12 steals, and scored 12 points in transition. It's part of their game that Zep Jasper and the Tigers emphasize stopping on Sunday.

GREENVILLE | Auburn allowed Jacksonville State to score just six fastbreak points in its win on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will have their hands full keeping Miami from scoring that low in transition.

It will also be a challenge for the Tigers to get transition baskets of their own as the Hurricanes committed just three turnovers against the Trojans. Miami has protected the ball all season, ranking No. 17 in the nation in the fewest turnovers with less than 10 a game. Their turnover margin is even better at sixth in the country with a plus 4.5 per matchup.

"Those guys just -- they don't turn over," Bruce Pearl said. "They take care of the basketball."

The Tigers put 25 fastbreak points on the board against the Gamecocks. Jasper is confident that continues on Sunday against Miami.

"I think we're the best transition team in the country," he said. "When we're in transition, we can't be stopped. So a lot of teams try to stop us in transition and try to make us play slow ball. So I think that's one of our key strengths in winning these games down the stretch."