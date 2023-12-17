"It’s been fun," Skinner said. "Auburn, this is the first time I’ve ever been down here, I was telling my dad that it looks like Greer (South Carolina) to me, it looks like home. I really enjoyed my visit, I really enjoyed my time here."

It was a successful visit for the Miami tight end transfer, who got in the visit just before the dead period ended.

Skinner, who's originally from Greer, S.C., before attending the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was rated as the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class. He had originally been committed to Alabama before flipping to Miami on signing day, where he spent the last two seasons.

He had nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, before catching just one pass as a sophomore. Skinner elected to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Miami and Auburn got the first visit.

"When I first got here and I got to go into Jordan Hare Stadium, I got to see Toomer’s Corner and all that," Skinner said on what his favorite part of the visit was. "Just seeing it is surreal because you see it on TV all the time. Being in there it’s like ‘Wow.' It’s way bigger than you thought, so that’s my favorite part."

With three years of eligibly remaining, Auburn envisions Skinner as a hybrid tight end. He feels that he's able to do both, when it comes to lining up as a blocker or a receiver.

Seeing the coaching staff's history with tight ends is encouraging, as well.

"Looking at Coach Ben (Aigamaua)’s resume and watching Rivaldo (Fairweather) this past season, it’s amazing because it’s something I could look forward to seeing," Skinner said. "Coach Freeze, he’s a big tight end guy and Coach Ben, both of those guys are really big on me and I’m really big on them."

Aside from watching practice and meeting with coaches, Skinner also got a chance to experience an Auburn basketball game inside Neville Arena, which enhanced his experience.

"I love the community," Skinner said. "I love the tradition on how the fans are always here. We just went to a basketball and that was the most packed college basketball game I’ve ever been to, so it’s crazy."