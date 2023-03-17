"Since day one, he's going to push you, try to break you, but you know it's all for the better," Sasser said.

Cougars star guard Marcus Sasser has been through the wringer Sampson puts every young player through when they arrive on campus.

BIRMINGHAM | Playing for Kelvin Sampson isn't for the weak-minded. The Houston head coach is known for having tough, physical teams that grind their opposition into pieces until they eventually give up.

When asked to describe a phrase that sums up the Cougars, Sasser used mental toughness. That will be needed on Saturday as the 6-foot-2 senior continues to fight through an injury when No. 1 seed Houston takes on No. 9 Auburn in front of a pro-Tigers crowd in Birmingham in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Feeling a bit of disrespect from the NCAA committee with its placement just two hours from Auburn's campus, but much like Iowa on Thursday, it motivates the Cougars.

"I feel like it's going to be a road game tomorrow," the guard said. "I know for sure they're (Auburn) going to have a lot of fans there rooting for them, but that just gives us the extra chip on our shoulder."

And as if he will play on Saturday, Sasser left no doubt about his status.

"Im playing tomorrow, 100 percent," he said. "I've been doing a lot of rehab treatment since I got back to the hotel yesterday, and, you know, it's going good."

Houston enters the matchup with one of the best defenses in the nation, allowing a mere 56.4 points per game, second only to North Texas (55.6). And the Cougars take pride in their defense, a Sampson staple since his days at Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana.

"That's one thing we preach at this program," Sasser said. "You got to be mentally tough. That carries you a long way."

It has already carried the Cougars to a No. 1 seed and the American Athletic Conference regular season championship, but March Madness is different. Sasser believes the toughness built in them all this time will pay off in the end.

"During this time of the year, you're tired, you had a long season, but this is where you've got to be mentally tough," he said. "And hopefully, that's what gets us over the edge versus the other teams we play."