Meltdown in Jordan-Hare

“It wasn’t good enough,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I got to do a better job of making sure we understand how to finish and how to keep attacking and playing our game throughout four quarters of it.

In one of the most stunning defeats in Jordan-Hare Stadium history, unranked Mississippi State rallied from 28-3 down to beat the 16th-ranked Tigers 43-34.

“We didn’t do that. So, I got to do a better job of making sure that we get those things done, then we got to go out there and execute and understand what it takes to win games and finish.”

Auburn’s meltdown came in all three phases.

On offense, AU rolled up 325 total yards in the first half only to sputter for 158 in the second including -14 yards rushing. Ninety of those 2nd-half yards came on a late touchdown drive with AU trailing 43-28.

The five drives between AU’s fourth touchdown midway through the second quarter and fifth touchdown late in the fourth totaled 115 yards on 31 plays, and average of 3.7 yards.

“We came out really hot, really on fire, moving the ball well, scored a lot of points and then I mean, that’s just on us for relaxing and we just didn’t have the same intensity that we needed. You just kind of felt it and that’s never good,” said quarterback Bo Nix, who threw for a career-high 377 yards.

Defensively, the Tigers gave up six consecutive touchdown drives. The Bulldogs had 332 yards in the second half and quarterback Will Rogers completed 24 of 26 passes for five of his six touchdown passes.

Auburn’s defense was also penalized eight times for 83 yards.

“I’m feeling it right now. I think it’s pretty tough,” said edge Derick Hall, who had one of AU’s two sacks. “Just jumping out on a team like that, playing really good in the first half, doing things well, putting drives and drives together on offense and then getting stops on defense. Just really being consistent.

“We were pretty successful with that in the first half. Then just our motto of just finish, obviously we didn’t get that done today.”

Special teams also played a part in the defeat. Anders Carlson missed a 55-yard field goal and had a 35-yard attempt blocked. AU tried a fake punt in the fourth quarter but Oscar Chapman’s pass was knocked down, and five plays later MSU scored its final TD of the game.

“Special teams are an opportunity for us to change the game. We really didn't do that,” said Harsin. “We didn't really have any plays in there that changed the game. We didn't really have anything in there that created the momentum.”

Auburn plays at South Carolina next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.