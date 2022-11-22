That didn't deter McPherson, though, as he rebounded against the Aggies with field goals of 34 and 26 yards, respectively. He was even better this past Saturday against Western Kentucky when he booted a 51-yarder in the first quarter and was good from 28 yards in the third.

However, with the season-ending injury to Anders Carlson, the Fort Payne, Ala., native found himself thrust into the starting position as placekicker. His first two college kicks? Likely he would like to forget as he booted the opening kickoff against Texas A&M out of bounds and then missed a 54-yard field goal attempt.

AUBURN | With the season winding down and yet to get a shot on the field, Alex McPherson might have thought that his freshman year would end with nothing to show for it.

Was he more relaxed coming into his second collegiate game? McPherson thinks so.

"I was very excited, still confident, but not as confident as I was the second week," the kicker said. "I just calmed the nerves a little bit and trusted the operation and did my job."

Now he finds himself smack dab in the middle of his first Iron Bowl as Auburn travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to battle No. 8 Alabama. It's an opportunity that he has been waiting for for some time.

"I think it's every Alabama kid's dream just to play in the Iron Bowl," McPherson said. "Now that I get to do that, it's definitely going to be a lot of fun. I'm going to soak it in."

The top-ranked kicker in the 2022 recruiting class will again fall back on two teammates, long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum and holder Oscar Chapman, to get the job done in the season's biggest game.

"They just give me confidence," McPherson said. "When you trust your operation, then you can go out there and perform and be confident in yourself."