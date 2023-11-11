The Tigers stifled the Razorbacks until the score was out of reach, holding them to 173 yards and three points through three quarters in building a 45-point lead to send all of the Woo Pig Sooie fans heading for the exits before the fourth quarter could begin. Overall, KJ Jefferson finished just 10-of-16 for 116 yards while rushing for 50 more yards.

FAYETTEVILLE | Arkansas came into Saturday's matchup feeling good about its offense, and for good reason. The Razorbacks went into Gainesville and put up 481 yards and 39 points in a victory over the Gators last Saturday after firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

"I thought they made KJ feel really uncomfortable from the start of the game and really crushed the pocket," Hugh Freeze said. "You know he's going to break a few out of there. He's done it against everybody. I thought our defense played really, really, really good."

Through the first 45 minutes, Arkansas could only put up points after a Payton Thorne interception was returned to Auburn's 20-yard line. The Hogs went no further, gaining just two yards on three plays as Arkansas had to settle for the field goal.

It was another example of the Tigers standing up when opponents make the red zone.

"It was huge," Jalen McLeod said. "The position we were in as a defense – a good defense, that's where you want to be. That's how hungry you are, not letting them in the end zone. I mean, they got three points off it. You know, we are the best red zone defense in the SEC. We want to keep that exactly the same."

McLeod had his best game of the season, leading Auburn with nine tackles (six solo), three sacks and four tackles for a loss, along with forcing a fumble. His fellow defensive player, Eugene Asante, ensured everyone, including the SEC, knew what McLeod had accomplished.

"That's freakish to even see that on paper," Asante said of McLeod's stat line. "That's disruptive, you know? So, kudos to him. I'm grateful to be alongside him and play for him."