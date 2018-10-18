“It’s just the confidence,” McLemore said. “Right now, sometimes in the back of my mind when I’m going up for a rebound it’s a blur. I just have to push all of those thoughts out of my head.”

But in some instances, it just doesn’t feel quite right.

AUBURN | Anfernee McLemore can run, jump, dunk, block shots and drain 3-pointers just like he did before his season-ending injury.

Those thoughts can go back to Feb. 17 when he dislocated his ankle, fractured his tibia and tore ligaments in his lower left leg in a game at South Carolina. He underwent surgery the next day, and then embarked on a four month rehab.

He’s been cleared physically for a while now and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is confident he’ll clear the remaining mental hurdles before too long.

“That happens to somebody that’s not a world class athlete, he doesn’t recover, or doesn’t recover as well or as quickly,” Pearl said. “Anfernee is back. He’s 100 percent. Now, is he going to put himself in a rim-protecting position like that, an elevated position like that? You can see in practice there are times he’s holding back a little bit but when the lights come and it’s live, I think he’s going to be terrific.”

Pearl is planning to rotate McLemore and Austin Wiley at the five position. They both bring different skill sets to the center position, which can make it tough for opponents to matchup defensively.

“I have a pick-and-pop 5 man, and I have a post-up 5 man,” Pearl explained. “And we’ll use them both in everything that we do.

“(McLemore) is a real dimension. He is an absolute nightmare matchup because for his size. He plays as big as anybody in the country. He’s an amazing rim protector, and he is one of our best three-point shooters. He can score inside and out.”

McLemore has never been a very outspoken player on the court but he plans to change that this season. He said the biggest thing he learned by having to sit and watch from the bench the final month of the season was how important communication was during a game.

“Once we were down a player last year, we kind of stopped communicating on the court,” he said. “It led to a lot of different things, like some of our losses. I learned to be more of a vocal teammate to bring the team together. I want that to be a center focus, so I can bring the team together more on the court.”

Auburn opens the season Nov. 6 at home against South Alabama.