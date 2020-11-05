AuburnSports - McCreary has 'taken it to the next level' for Auburn

As the Auburn secondary has worked its way through injuries, all along the way it’s had Roger McCreary as the reliable No. 1 option.

“Obviously Roger is kind of, I won’t say in a class by himself, but he’s played the most,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “He’s been consistent at it, and it’s gone on for two seasons now.”

Last season, McCreary had 36 tackles and an interception while playing behind Noah Igbinoghene and Javaris Davis. This year, through six games, McCreary has 26 tackles, two interceptions and has forced a fumble.

Part of the biggest jump in his play has come from an increased confidence level.

“Well, again, it goes back to that word of maturity. But I think with him it's confidence,” Steele said. “You know, when you play out there on that position, if you have a problem everybody knows who it was. That was 23. If somebody's in a wrong gap, half the stadium may not figure out who it was, you know. There's a lot of pressure there, and the best way to combat pressure is to know your job and to understand what other people are trying to do to attack you.”



